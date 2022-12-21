YOUR GIFT CARD IS WORTH CASH?

Gift cards are a great idea for holiday gifting; not only because they allow the recipient to purchase anything they want at their favorite store, but also because gift cards can be regifted to someone else, or the recipient can trade them in on a gift card exchange site for cash!

BUY USED GIFT CARDS?

Now that might sound a little offensive to some, but it shouldn't. Some people appreciate the gift card more than a gift because they like to pay it forward. Maybe they are someone that really does have everything, and you just made their lives a little bit easier, so they don't have to go shopping or spend their money on more gifts for others.

Sometimes people have every intention of using the gift card, but for some reason or other, they just never get around to it. That's when a gift card exchange can come in handy.

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash loading...

WHAT'S BETTER: CASH OR YOUR GIFT CARD?

It might sound bad that people will turn your thoughtful gift card into cash, but hey! It's better than the card sitting on a shelf or in the back of a drawer never being used. Usually, the person exchanges the card, and will get somewhere around 80-85% of the value; but again, it's better than wasting away in the bottom of your purse.

BEST SITES FOR GIFT CARD EXCHANGE

RAISE has been listed by TopTenReviews as the number one gift card exchange. Raise does the following:

Buys physical gift cards

Buys store credit

Offers up to 85% of the value

You can also BUY gift cards from Raise.

The website has been listed as informative and user friendly

Accredited by the BBB

Gift cards are guaranteed for 1 year

Other online Gift Card Exchange sites you can check out include:

