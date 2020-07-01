GRRL Library Computer Use Available By Appointment

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library system is adding more services as part of their phased reopening.

Starting Wednesday residents can schedule an appointment to use a computer at the library.

To use a library computer, you're asked to call your local library branch and staff will schedule your time to visit.

Each appointment is limited to an hour, masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be enforced.

The computer service will be in addition to GRRL curbside pickup and Print2Go services.

Keep in touch with the latest services at your local library by visiting griver.org of following your local library's Facebook page.