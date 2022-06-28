Groundbreaking at Becker Business Park

BECKER -- A major infrastructure project is underway in Becker.

Tuesday, community leaders broke ground on Project 2 of the Becker Business Park expansion. The water main, sanitary sewer, and street improvements will provide the infrastructure needed for the expansion.

Mayor Tracy Bertram says the project will help guide Becker’s future.

These improvements are key components of the city's coal transition plan. This project will act as a catalyst to expand existing businesses and attract new industries resulting in additional jobs, growth in the tax base, and a strong local economy. Thank you to all of those who believed in our plan and are helping us better our future.

The Becker Business Park expansion is expected to be completed in 2024. The Minnesota Legislature approved over 20 million toward the expansion.

Jeff McMahon - WJON Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

Public Services Director Phil Knutson says the money allowed the city to begin construction.

We're kicking off the project, the pipe over my shoulder is part of the water main connection. And we've got sewer force main connection as well to serve an additional about six 700 acres for our business park growth.

The over 600-acre expansion has been broken into four projects. Project 1 has been completed, and project two is underway. The final projects are still in the planning process but are expected to be completed in 2024.