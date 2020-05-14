Greatest Twins Team Of All Time Tourney [PODCAST]

The "Ovie and Franchise" podcast is trying to decide the best Twins team of all time via discussion and polls on Twitter. This week Jay and Dave break down the Final Four: 1987 vs 1965 and 1991 vs 1969.

The podcast also features discussion on MLB's plan to return. whether the players should take pay cuts, which other sports might come back this year and more.

The "Ovie and Franchise" podcast is recorded every Thursday.

PART ONE: TWINS TOURNEY DISCUSSION

PART TWO: MLB DISCUSSION