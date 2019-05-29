ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library system has announced a major policy change when it comes to collecting overdue fines.

Beginning Monday children's and young adult materials will no longer collect overdue late fees. This includes books, DVDs, CDs, and more.

The library says they still want you to bring the materials back, so overdue notices will still be sent after 10 days. Permanently lost or damaged items will still be your responsibility.

The No More Fines policy is not retroactive and will not erase previous balances.

The library says the change is being made because they want all kids to become lifelong readers and library users.