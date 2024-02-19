Great Off The Beaten Path Vacation Ideas For Minnesotans

The last three weeks we’ve spent some time with Amy from Bursch Travel discussing vacation ideas to hopefully help you in your planning for this year.

This week we tried to bring ideas for those who don’t know where they want to go. “You’d be surprised how many calls we get; they almost want us to choose for them, I won’t do that, but we do have a list of questions that we go through to try to narrow down what a person wants out of their trip” Amy says.

For folks who have done Mexico and Caribbean before, who want something similar but different, Amy has some good suggestions.

“Costa Rica is always my top suggestion for people who have done Mexico and the Caribbean, it’s similar enough that they are familiar with the idea. There’s a lot to do in Costa Rica”.

Costa Rica isn’t not going to be the sandy white beaches, turquoise blue waters, if you are going to be on the beach side, the coast side, it’s on the Pacific. It’s the darker blue waters, more coarse sand. Some parts of that coastline are rougher”.

Another natural selection is Belize, which offers a more Caribbean feel with sandy white beaches and calm waters. “Belize is a little more off the beaten path” Amy says. “It's very diverse, small with small areas. It’s not going to be large, but quaint”. Think diving and snorkeling in Belize.

For a unique idea, “Croatia and Portugal have been very, very popular”. Going more into the exotic, Japan is a good option as well. This is for those Amy says who are not looking for the typical all-inclusive trip.

If you’re looking to stay in the United States, Amy offers these tips. “We have so much to offer in our backyard, there’s so much to see and do in the US”. If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, “We get a lot of Natural Park requests, Utah and Zion National Park, Lake Tahoe in California”.

Amy says that even in the middle of the winter, Minnesota residents still seek out cold weather environments for skiing.

No matter if you’re looking for a unique idea or approach for your next vacation, or maybe how to improve on somewhere you’ve already been, contact Amy or one of the travel professionals at Bursh Travel and let them help you start planning your next trip.