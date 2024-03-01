Where Do Minnesotans Want To Go For Their Next Vacation?

If you’ve got kids and you’re looking for a great option for a vacation this year, we spent some time this week talking with Amy from Bursch Travel about these options, starting with a word that all kids love, Disney.

There are Disney Cruises that Bursch Travel can assist you with booking, but there’s also Disney World in Orlando Florida and Disney Land in Anaheim California.

“Disney has made a lot of changes” Amy says to start. “It’s not a relaxing vacation. We call it a trip because it requires a lot of planning” she continues.

If you go to one of the parks, Amy says you must have their “App” to be able to make your way around the park. “There’s so much to know, I can’t even go into it all now” Amy said on our interview this week talking about new terminology that Disney has created for their park-goers.

Amy says if you’re trying to decide between Disney Land and Disney World, Disney Land is smaller than Disney World. “If you’ve been to Universal Studios in Orlando, Disney World is like that. I believe it’s 2 or 3 parks there where Disney World is bigger”.

If you don’t have kids you plan to take on your trip and you need or want some adult time, Amy and the staff at Bursch Travel can also help with those suggestions too. “I’m going to speak from my own experience, I love Mexico. I would go to Mexico time and time again. I know there are people who are hesitant to go to Mexico, and I would be happy to talk with those people about that” she says.

But there are similar experiences in the Caribbean, like the Dominican Republic or Jamaica. If you’re looking for an “all-inclusive” resort experience, there are great ones in those areas.

Amy says they recommend these mainly because they’re easy to get to with some non-stop flights from MSP. Plus because of the price and the variety these places offer.

"You’ll be shocked at the luxury and experience you can find at some of these resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean at places like Secrets. Breathless is going to offer the “foam parties” and such activities as that".

“Couples Resorts” is in Jamaica and is a good place for couples who are celebrating a milestone of some kind. This resort caters to couples only if you’re looking for those types of getaways.

Amy says that Bursch Travel has built solid relationships with their travel vendor partners and they will definitely be able to find the perfect vacation spot for whatever your needs are. Find their website here.