Grass Fire Burns 42 Acres east of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Several area fire departments responded to a grass fire east of St. Cloud overnight.

St. Cloud Battalion Chief Leon Faust says the call came in at about 12:45 a.m. Monday for a fire near 9th Street Northeast and 8th Street Northeast near Donovan Lake.

Besides seven St. Cloud fire trucks, they also got mutual aid from Waite Park, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Augusta and Foley.

Forty-two acres burned, but they were able to put out the fire in about an hour.

Faust says they don't know the cause of the fire yet.