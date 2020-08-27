Update: Minneapolis Police Arrest About 50 Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Chief says his department arrested about 50 people during the looting and rioting overnight.

State Troopers arrested 28 people and Minnesota Conservation Officers arrested five.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called out the National Guard to downtown Minneapolis overnight responding to violence.

The unrest was a result of a man who police say was a murder suspect who committed suicide in the downtown, which was followed by false rumors on social media. Police say no officers fired their guns.

The governor declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the Minnesota National Guard and about 150 Minnesota State Patrol troopers.

Looting and violence have been reported in the downtown Minneapolis area.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew Wednesday night until 6 a.m. Thursday and requested National Guard help after people broke windows and stole merchandise from downtown stores.

A police spokesman says one officer was hospitalized with a serious injury that is not life-threatening.