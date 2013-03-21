Stearns County Among Leaders in Agriculture [AUDIO]

ST. CLOUD -- Agriculture is a vital industry to the Minnesota economy. Governor Mark Dayton is proclaiming this week as Minnesota Agriculture Week.

Locally, Stearns County is one of the top producing agriculture areas in the state. Dan Martens is the extension educator for Ag Production Systems.

He says agriculture provides job opportunities to local residents.

It's estimated that every 1,000 cows in Stearns County generates 1.7 million dollars of economic impact locally.

Martens says agriculture provides a boost to other industries in the local economy.

Stearns County ranks number one in a variety of categories that includes dairy production, cattle and total cash farm receipts.

Each farmer in Minnesota is estimated to feed 155 people in the world.

The governor's proclamation coincides with the 40 Anniversary of National Agriculture Day this past Tuesday.