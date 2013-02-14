Gov. Dayton Addresses Issues At CSB [AUDIO]

Adam Ulbricht

ST. JOSEPH -- Governor Mark Dayton defended his budget proposal at a public forum last (Wednesday) night. The governor said we have, "a rare opportunity to lead," in front of a large crowd at the College of St. Benedict. Dayton covered a range of issues that include taxes, marriage equality and gun control. The governor called for an increase in taxes on wealthy Minnesotians to provide new revenue for the state. He said, "If people are doing better, they should want to pay more taxes." Dayton says everyone needs to chip in and pay their fair share.

The governor states he would be open to different tax proposals if they make sense.

The governor also made a pitch for an increase in higher education spending. He said Minnesota needs to, "put money where our values are."

The event was sponsored by the Eugene J. McCarthy Center for Public Policy and Civic Engagement.