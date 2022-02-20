Gophers Sweep Penn State, Huskies Earn First NSIC Title Since ’84

The Gopher men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen both completed weekend sweeps, the SCSU women's basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, the Gopher men's basketball team got back in the win column, and the Granite City Lumberjacks kicked off their weekend series with a win over New Ulm, but the SCSU men's hockey and basketball teams were both handed losses on Saturday. The Gopher women's basketball team will take the court in Nebraska and the Wild will face the Oilers in Edmonton on Sunday.

RECAPS:

- The Gopher men's hockey team completed the weekend sweep of Penn State with a 6-4 win on Saturday. The Gophers fell behind 3-0 in the opening period but mounted a comeback in the middle frame. Grant Cruikshank led all scorers with two goals for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 21-11 and will close out the regular season with a weekend series at home against Wisconsin. Pre-game kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's basketball team topped Northwestern 77-60 to snap a two-game losing streak. Luke Loewe led all scorers with 24 points for Minnesota. Jamison Battle added 21 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. The Gophers improve to 13-12 and will host Wisconsin on Wednesday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 16 SCSU women's basketball team extended their win streak to 10 games with a 67-57 takedown of Bemidji State University in the regular-season finale. With the win, St. Cloud secured the NSIC title for the first time since the 1983-1984 season and the no. 1 seed in the NSIC Tournament. The team also earned their first North Division title since the 2012-2013 season. Tori Wortz led all scorers with 26 points for SCSU. Nikki Kilboten added 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Huskies improve to 21-3 overall and receive a first-round bye. They will play their first game of the NSIC Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

- The Norsemen beat the Austin Bruins for the fourth straight time 5-1 on the road Saturday. Nik Hong and Ryan O'Neill each netted two goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 27-13 and will return home to host the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday.

- The Lumberjacks won their 37th straight game, beating New Ulm 7-3 at home on Saturday. Brett Reed led all scorers with three goals for Granite City. Lahoussine Salama scored two to lead the way for New Ulm. The Lumberjacks improve to 41-1 and the Steel fall to 10-31. The teams will hit the ice at 5:00 p.m. Sunday for game two.

- The SCSU men's hockey team fell to Omaha 5-1 to get swept in the weekend road series. The Mavericks had five players score in the win. Sam Hentges scored the lone goal for St. Cloud in his first game back after competing on the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey team in Beijing. The Huskies fall to 15-11-3 and will host UMD on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team concluded the regular season with a 92-89 loss to BSU in overtime. Anthony Roberts led all scorers with a season-high 36 points and 12 rebounds for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 10-17 overall. SCSU will face either Winona State or Wayne State on the road on Wednesday in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher women's basketball team (12-15) Will face Nebraska (19-7). Minnesota is 12-16 all-time against the Cornhuskers. The teams last faced in December with Nebraska earning a close 70-67 win. Pre-game coverage tips off at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild (30-13-3) will be in Edmonton on Sunday night to face the Oilers (28-18-3) in a makeup game. The teams last faced in December and the Wild came out on top 4-1. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

