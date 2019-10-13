Gophers Extend Record to 6-0

The University of Minnesota football team earned their sixth straight win of the season against Nebraska on Saturday.

The Gophers looked well-rounded in their near shutout of Nebraska. They scored 34 unanswered points through the first three quarters of the game. The Cornhuskers got on the board in the fourth and prevented a total shutout 34-7.

Morgan Tanner completed eight of 13 attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell. Mohamed Ibrahim had 15 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns. Rodney Smith added 18 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Gophers improve to 6-0, 3-0 Big Ten, and are now bowl eligible. Minnesota will travel to Rutgers on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.