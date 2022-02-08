St. Cloud’s Poseidon House has been well-known throughout the St. Cloud community for decades. Mostly because one of the former owners made expensive renovations to the house, gathering inspiration from areas around the world.

The home gained even more fame this past January when it was featured on a special HGTV mini-series competition called, "Ugliest Houses In America", hosted by celebrity actress and comedian Retta.

Twelve homeowners including Poseidon's Fortress owner Kourtney Bradford were vying for a $150,000 home renovation by celebrity designer and house flipper, Alison Victoria.

The St. Cloud Poseidon House wasn't crowned 'Ugliest House In America' but it was named HGTV's 'Ugliest House In The Midwest'.

Even though it didn't win a home renovation, Bradford decided to move forward with making changes of her own to the inside.

On February 3rd, Bradford posted photos of her demolition writing, "we did a thing today...Aquaman, you had your chance."

Her comment was in reference to her open invitation to actor Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman to stay at the Poseidon House after his divorce from actress Lisa Bonet.

"All I'm going to say is that if Aquaman wants to come to stay at Poseidon's Fortress while he's healing, I'll take one for the team and give him the cave bedroom," wrote Bradford.

Unfortunately, the 'cave bedroom', as seen on HGTV, is no more. Now, it's just a room filled with debris and a hole where a ceiling mirror once was.

The house is filled with fake rock, giant fish, stones of various kinds and even male body parts cemented to the wall.

According to Bradford, the previous homeowner spent about $700,000 to make all of the updates that he wanted. Now Bradford is tasked with undoing those renovations.

Bradford's renovations are going a lot more smoothly than she thought they would. She wrote, "Haven't had to move plumbing or electricity, just tear out the cement and foam and sheetrock".

The house has been the source of several rumors in the community, including talks of a secret room. Bradford assured me that's not true. At least, she hasn't been able to find it. And, now that renovations have begun it's really starting to put that rumor to rest.

The one question that remains is, will Bradford keep the giant Poseidon statue in the front yard and the home's iconic beating heart? Only time will tell.