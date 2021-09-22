Good Deal For the Wild and Kaprizov; Here’s Why

The Minnesota Wild and top player Kirill Kaprizov announced the agreement to a 5-year $45 Million contract Tuesday. Kaprizov could practice with the team as early as Friday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says "this is the deal that was going to happen all along". Souhan says agents typically will try all the way up to the last minute to get as much money as possible for their client. He says the Wild would have liked a longer term contract.

The Wild lost in the opening round of the playoffs last season in 7 games to Las Vegas. Jim Souhan sees the Wild as a playoff team again this season and says younger players will need to take on larger roles to increase their odds of being a playoff team.

The Wild play their first preseason game Saturday at St. Louis against the Blues at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan below.