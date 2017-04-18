Golf, Tours, a Picnic and More Planned for Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener

ST. CLOUD - Plans for the 70th annual Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener continue to take shape. Events will get underway on Thursday, May 11th with a golf outing and the "Taste of Downtown St. Cloud".

Then, after the media are done with their live radio shows on Friday morning, spokesman John Libert says they'll have a chance to go on a variety of tours.

The press will have opportunities to take jet boats on the Mississippi, go bike riding, to to St. John's and see the bible, and a lot of different activities. Just show them St. Cloud and the St. Cloud area.

Libert says Friday's events wrap-up with the "Opener By George" free community picnic at Lake George starting at 4:00 p.m. He says they're expecting to serve about 8,000 free meals that day. The band is G.B. Leighton.

The fishing send off ceremony will be at 8:00 a.m. Saturday at Wilson Park.