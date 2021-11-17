GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds [GALLERY]

Tis the season for the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to transform into a winter wonderland for the annual GLOW Holiday Festival. The event features over a million Christmas lights spread out over a large chunk of the expansive grounds, along with other winter-themed attractions.

Tickets for GLOW cost $20.75 for adults and $12.75 for kids 5-12 (kids 4 and under are free). There is an additional cost for food, drinks and some of the activities at GLOW like the sky glider and giant slide.

We went to the festival for almost three hours and didn't even get to see some of it! It's definitely something that you could plan an entire evening to explore and never get bored.

We went on the chairlifts, roasted marshmallows over an open flame, rode the bright bikes, had some fried pickles and mini donuts, sipped hot chocolate while watching the video jukebox... like I said, we did a lot of stuff and still had more to do.

I think a return trip might be in order! After all, the holidays only come around once a year!

