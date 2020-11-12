Give When You Get with Amazon Smile

MAKE SOMEONE SMILE

I think I knew this once upon a time, but I totally forgot about it. Sometimes it's hard to give extra money to our favorite charities, especially in the climate that we are living in. We aren't sure if we are going to have a job tomorrow; we aren't sure if we're going to get sick; we really aren't sure of much right now.

JUST DO WHAT YOU DO ...AND HELP OTHERS

The one thing I AM sure of, is that I still have to make purchases to make my house work. Monthly purchases like shampoo and toothpaste. Household needs and cleaning supplies. Holiday and birthday presents.

Whatever your needs are, if you are an Amazon user, there's something you can do to help your favorite area non profits just by doing your regular online Amazon shopping.

Use Amazon Smile! I signed up for it again today. It was super easy. I just went to www.amazon.com/smile and chose the non profits that mean the most to me. Once you've selected your favorite, you can have Amazon.com/smile set up so everytime you go to Amazon, Amazon Smile is activated, so you don't have to remember to do it yourself.

I was reading the TCHS Newsletter and found out that so far this year, they have received $1640 from Amazon Smile! That money can help a lot of local animals in need. Whatever your favorite non profit is, you can find it and just do what you do. Nothing out of the ordinary is required of you. Just do your shopping and know that through Amazon Smile, you're putting smiles on faces everywhere.