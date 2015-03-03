Girls Basketball Playoffs Set To Begin Tuesday

The girls high school basketball section playoffs are set to get underway Tuesday night with a handful of local teams taking the court. Other teams will begin their trek to the state tournament on Thursday night.

TUESDAY:

8AAAA

#8 Bemidji @ #1 STMA

#5 Moorhead @ #4 Buffalo

#7 Brainerd @ #2 Elk River

#6 Tech @ #3 Rogers

5AAA

#7 ROCORI @ #2 Delano

#6 Monticello @ #3 Becker

#5 Zimmerman @ #4 Big Lake

#8 Apollo @ #1 Orono

8AAA

#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #2 Alexandria

#8 Little Falls @ #1 Thief River Falls

#5 Sartell @ #4 Detroit Lakes

#6 Fergus Falls @ #3 Albany

THURSDAY

5AA

#6 Mora @ #3 Milaca

#8 Spectrum @ #1 Annandale

#7 Maple Lake @ #2 Foley

#5 Braham @ #4 Cathedral