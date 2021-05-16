Girl Shot in Head While Jumping on Trampoline in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side that left a young girl critically injured.

Authorities say the preteen girl was jumping on a trampoline with other children Saturday evening when a person in a vehicle that was driving in an alley shot at a home.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head and brought her to a hospital in a squad car. No other children were injured.

Police say they are looking for a red four-door Ford that fled the scene.

