Girl Shot in Head While Jumping on Trampoline in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side that left a young girl critically injured.
Authorities say the preteen girl was jumping on a trampoline with other children Saturday evening when a person in a vehicle that was driving in an alley shot at a home.
Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head and brought her to a hospital in a squad car. No other children were injured.
Police say they are looking for a red four-door Ford that fled the scene.
