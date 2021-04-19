Get a Job; Myths About Manufacturing [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's "Get a Job" segment I was joined by Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director Gail Cruikshank. Our topic this time is "Myths in Manufacturing". Gail says myths include the feeling that manufacturing is not innovative. She says manufacturing has moved many of their operations to robot controlled but the jobs in the field are still plentiful but have changed. Cruikshank says they still need people to operate these robots and/or program them. Listen to our conversation below.

Another myth is that there are no jobs in manufacturing. Gail says greaterstcloudjobspot lists 516 manufacturing opportunities available within the 3-county region of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. These jobs offer positions that range in education level from skilled trades, a high school diploma, GED to engineers, designers and programmers with a bachelor's or master's degree. Cruikshank says these are well paying jobs that average $77,506 a year. Gail says companies are actively recruiting people and are willing to pay top dollar. Cruikshank says people could also consider a career change to manufacturing even if they don't have past experience in that field. She says transferrable skills can make people more qualified than they make think they are.

Another myth is that manufacturing isn't safe and that these jobs are dirty, dark and dangerous. She says those are things of the past and with new technology and safety requirements by the industry these places are cleaner and safe than ever before. Another myth is that all manufacturing is automated. Gail says that is not the case with people programming and operating the new technology which makes these environments safe.

Gail Cruikshank joins me for our "Get a Job" segment every 3rd Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

