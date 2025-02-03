German farm equipment maker Geringhoff is expanding its St. Cloud facilities.

Geringhoff -- which makes harvesting equipment -- Monday announced a 40,000 square foot, $5-million dollar expansion of its St. Cloud facility.

The company says construction started at the end of last year.

In a news release published by No-Till Farmer, the company "will extend the company's U.S. and Canadian production of top-quality harvesting equipment, helping to meet the growing demand for corn heads, drapers and specialty headers for its U.S. and Canadian customers."

The release says the company plans for the expansion to be completed in mid-2025.

Bill Dickhut is the president of Geringhoff, North America. He says, "This expansion represents a significant investment and will add to our ability to expand capacity to best serve our customers in the U.S. and Canada."

"We look forward to deepening our commitment to our team, customers and community to continue to offer products proudly Made in the USA.”

Geringhoff, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Geringhoff, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Geringhoff first announced their plans to located in St. Cloud back in 2012. The Granite City location beat out nine separate regions and 40 factories in Geringhoff's effort to build its first manufacturing plant in North America.

In 2017, the company announced plans to add a second production line in St. Cloud to allow them to produce both corn headers and draper headers, as well.

Now they're expanding their facilities on Energy Drive in the St. Cloud Regional Airport Industrial Park.

Geringhoff was founded in Ahlen, Germany in 1880.