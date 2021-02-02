Frigid Weekend in Store for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The coldest air of the season is expected to move in Saturday and last into early next week.

Wind chill values as cold as -25 to -35 degrees are possible on Sunday and Monday mornings.

The normal high for this time of the year is 23 degrees. The normal low is 3 degrees.

National Weather Service

Most locations can expect wintry precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. At this time, it appears likely that areas east of I-35 will receive at least two inches.

Brisk northwest winds may bring blowing snow as well. The snow will be followed by falling temperatures and Arctic air over the weekend.

