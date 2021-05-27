Freeze Watch for Central Minnesota, Freeze Warning Up North

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has now issued a Freeze Warning for Benton, Morrison, Todd and other counties in central Minnesota.

The warning will be in place from 4:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. Friday. Temperatures in this area could dip below 32 degrees.

Stearns County has been added to a list of counties in a Freeze Watch. That will be in effect from late Thursday throuh early Friday morning.

Thursday will be a cool and wet day, with rain totals over 1 inch possible across portions of southern Minnesota. Here in the St. Cloud area, we're looking at maybe a half-inch to an inch of rain Thursday. We could use the rain, so far for the month of May, the National Weather Service says we're about 1 1/2 inches below normal. Also, for the year so far we're about .30 of an inch below normal for precipitation.

Drier conditions and warming temperatures are expected to end the week.

