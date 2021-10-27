Free Dental Care For Central Minnesota Veterans on November 6th

If you've ever had a cavity or needed a tooth pulled, you know just how painful it can be. Many people in our communities, including our Veterans, do not have the ability to pay for additional dental insurance, and we all know how expensive dental work can be. It leaves many of us feeling helpless, and on top of that, in unnecessary and sometimes excruciating pain.

THE VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

Did you know that our U.S. Veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration, unless they are 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war? I was shocked when I read this recently at patch.com.

FREE DENTAL CARE NOVEMBER 6TH

Aspen Dental is honoring Veterans, by offering them FREE dental care to any Veteran who needs it, on November 6th, 2021. Aspen Dental currently still has openings available at many of their locations and encourages Veterans who really need some dental care to contact them as soon as possible, so that they can get the care they need.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY

If you or a Veteran you know needs help, please tell them to call this number as soon as possible, to get them on the schedule before appointments run out. 1.844.ASPENHMM. The St. Cloud Office is one location of many that will be offering their services on November 6th, but there are many others across the state, and by calling the phone number above, you can find the office that is closest to you for service.

For more information about Aspen Dental, and about their Free dental care to Veterans on November 6th, click on aspendental.com for more information.

