Four Immigrant-Operated Businesses Vandalized in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- At least four small immigrant-operated businesses have been vandalized in a south Minneapolis neighborhood.
A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday. Police say it's too early to speculate on a motive but they will look at whether bias was a factor.
The four businesses are operated by East African immigrants. Reports say the businesses include a cafe and market in the Seward neighborhood.
The vandalism included smashed windows.