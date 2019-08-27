Four Candidates Apply For Open Seat on Rice City Council

RICE -- Four people have applied for an open seat on the Rice city council.

The applicants include Wayne Conrad, Emily Walters, Michelle Keller, and Morgan Powers.

The position became available after former council member Kyle Walter announced his resignation earlier this month, stating he is moving out of city limits.

The council will hold interviews with each candidate before appointing a new council member at a future meeting.

Walter was appointed to the council in March. There is a year-and-a-half remaining on his term.