Pull that old Kramer jersey out of storage, along with your footballs, helmets, and trading cards and come meet a Vikings legend in Sauk Centre this weekend. Football star Tommy Kramer is going to be meeting fans and signing autographs in Sauk Centre May 21st.

Tommy Kramer is an American former professional football player who was a quarterback in the NFL from 1977 to 1990. He earned the nickname "Two-Minute Tommy" for his reputation with comebacks, as he would lead the Vikings to nineteen comebacks (and one in the playoffs).

Kramer will be making this appearance in Central Minnesota at the Bear Trap in Sauk Centre:

Get our free mobile app

TK is coming our way!!!! Tommy Kramer is driving his new Viking Limo out to the Bear Trap next weekend on Saturday the... Posted by Bear Trap on Friday, May 13, 2022

The Bear Trap is located at 43356 County Road 112, Sauk Centre. As someone who loves small-town bars, this one is a real gem. Even if you can't make it to meet Tommy Kramer, it's a cool place worth stopping at for a beer and bite to eat.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks