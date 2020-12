FOLEY – The Foley Fire Department will be spreading some holiday cheer with a tour through town Wednesday evening.

The tour will begin at 6:00 p.m. on the south side of Foley on Pine Street, and will shift to neighborhoods north of Main Street from 7:00-8:00 p.m.

The parade will include fire trucks, candy canes handed out along the route, and an appearance by Santa Claus.