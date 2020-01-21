Five Vikings Added To Pro Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings added five representatives Tuesday to the upcoming Pro Bowl game. Running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith had previously been named to the NFC squad.

Fullback CJ Ham will replace San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk, cornerback Xavier Rhodes will take the place of the 49ers' Richard Sherman, quarterback Kirk Cousins will play for Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, linebacker Eric Kendricks replaces Seattle's Bobby Wagner and Everson Griffen will take over for Nick Bosa of the 49ers.

The Vikings' eight Pro Bowlers is the largest number for the team since 2009.

The Pro Bowl takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. in Orlando, Florida.