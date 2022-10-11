Five Simple Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe This Halloween
Halloween is so much fun for us..but honestly, it's probably pretty horrifying for our pets who don't understand a thing about our scary celebrations. I spoke with Dr. Nancy at Companions Animal Hospital and Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society, and they gave me some great tips I've kept in mind over the years. I hope these are helpful to you as well.
BE CAREFUL WITH HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
If you are going to have pumpkins with candles inside, or other lit decorations that cats could knock off a countertop, be watchful. We want you and your pets to have a safe and happy Halloween.
BE CAREFUL WITH COSTUMES
Don't put your dog or cat in a costume if they really hate it. Make sure it's not pinching them, and that they can see, walk and move comfortably. Your pet may look super cute in it, but if they are dancing around and trying to get out of it, don't torcher them.
STASH AWAY THE TREATS
You know pets. If there is something they aren't supposed to get into, they'll find a way to get into it. Those treats for example. Unfortunately, many Halloween treats are toxic for your pets. Chocolate can be very dangerous for your cats and dogs, and sugar-free candies and fake sugar sweeteners are also very dangerous.
KEEP YOUR PETS CALM
Does your dog bark, jump, and run every time the doorbell rings? Just think about the number of times it might happen on Halloween. If your pet gets stressed or is super protective, it might be a good night to give them a great chew toy, their favorite blanket, and a room with the tv or radio on, and the door shut.
PICK UP GLOW STICKS
Glow sticks are important when your kids are trick or treating in the dark. Just make sure that if kids come to your home drop them in your yard, and that you pick them up before your pets find them. If your kids are using glow sticks, make sure to collect them once they get home.