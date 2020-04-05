Five More Minnesotans Have Died from COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there are five more deaths in Minnesota due to complications related to COVID, bringing the total to 29.

A total of 935 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 451 of them no longer needing to be in isolation. Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

So far 26,777 tests have been given.

Two-hundred-and two people have had to be hospitalized with 106 of them still in the hospital today, 48 of those are in the ICU.

The median age for all cases is 49 years old, the median age for the hospitalized cases is 63, and the median age for the deaths is 86 years old.

Locally Sherburne County is up to 10 confirmed cases, Wright County is up to nine, Stearns County is still at six, and Benton County is still at one confirmed case. Saturday Minnesota Department of Health spokeswoman Kris Ehresman explained that the number of confirmed cases is higher in the southern part of the state because the Mayo Clinic is doing its own testing and therefore more people in that part of the state are able to get tested.