Five Hospitalized After Shooting in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Five men are hospitalized after being shot in north
Minneapolis.
Police say an argument turned violent Thursday afternoon. Several callers
reported that several people had been shot.
Authorities found four men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and took them
to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. One man was listed in critical
condition.
A police spokesman says a fifth gunshot victim arrived at the same hospital
later.
Detectives were combing the area. The Star Tribune reports police are
investigating but believe the incident happened during a large gathering.