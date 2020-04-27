Five Gophers Selected In NFL Draft

The University of Minnesota saw five players selected in the NFL Draft over the weekend. The five drafted players are the most Gophers ever taken in a single season.

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr was the first Gopher off the board when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round. Winfield was the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year in 2019.

Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson was also selected by Tampa Bay, who used their fifth-round pick on the two-time All-Big Ten player.

Kamal Martin was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the draft, while linebacker Carter Coughlin and Chris Williamson were each taken by the New York Giants in the seventh and final round.