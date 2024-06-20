Fishing Summer Patterns Taking Hold in Central MN

Summer fishing patterns are taking hold. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says water temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s in Central Minnesota and mid to upper 60s in northern Minnesota. Last year at this time local water temperatures were in the low 70s so temps are a bit cooler this year.

Schmitt indicates fish can still be caught in shallow water along weed lines but more and more fish are moving to deeper portions of lakes. The large amount of rain throughout the state and dirtied the water which Schmitt says is a good thing. He says depth to find fish includes 15-20 feet of water and not quite the 30+ feet available in some lakes. Schmitt says most anglers have been fishing 5-12 feet of water recently. He expects as the temperatures continue to rise fish will gravity toward deeper water.

The best ways to catch fish right now include fishing early in the day and late in the day and on cloudy days. Schmitt says he's still using a jig and a minnow but part of a nightcrawler has also been effective. As the water temperatures warm Schmitt expects many fishermen to switch to crank baits and live bait rigs.

Schmitt is a bit worried about the panfish spawn. He suspects it will be a tough spawning cycle for panfish due to the up and down water temperatures. Schmitt explains reports from those catching blue gills are noticing their bellies are full of eggs. He says this isn't traditional spawning for sunfish and blue gills. Schmitt says blue gills don't always lay eggs each year and they could be holding onto them until next year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.