Fischbach Announces Run for 7th Congressional District

PAYNESVILLE – Former Lieutenant Governor Michelle Fischbach announced she is running for Congress in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

Fischbach will challenge Democrat Congressman Collin Peterson, who has been in Washington for nearly 30 years.

Before serving as Lieutenant Governor, Fischbach served in the Minnesota Senate. After the 2010 election, the Minnesota Senate selected Fischbach to serve as President of the Senate, making her the first woman in Minnesota history to serve in that role.