First Half Of March Looks to be Very Mild

UNDATED -- One last cool day Monday before temperatures look to be above normal for the first half of March.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 32 degrees. The normal low in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 13 degrees.

Conditions will be dry through the workweek.

Light snow overnight and temperatures in the teens will lead to slick roads Monday morning. Please allow extra time for travel and drive safely.

Get our free mobile app