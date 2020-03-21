First Confirmed COVID-19 Death in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has its first confirmed death due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the person died on Thursday in Ramsey County. The person was in their 80s who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Victim contracted the virus through contact with another COVID-19 case

Saturday's update from MDH has 23 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total up to 138. Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases so far with 52, Ramsey county has 17 and Olmsted county has 12. There have been four confirmed cases so far in Stearns County, three in Wright County, and one in Benton County.

The state says they have tested nearly 4,100 people so far.