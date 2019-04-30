Fire Starts in Bathroom of North St. Cloud Home

photo courtesy of Jonathan Saxon

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in north St. Cloud.

Battalion Chief Greg Newinski says they were called to 1039 31st Avenue North at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He says the fire started in a bathroom and caused about $80,000 in damage.

The residents were home at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

Newinski says the cause of the fire has been ruled as a leaking gas line.  The Office of Pipeline Safety was called in to help investigate and determined the cause.

