Fire Destroys Home Near Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Eden Valley Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. in the 56,000 block of 385th Street in Manannah Township.

Emergency responders arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Fire crews from Eden Valley and Paynesville were able to extinguish the blaze, but the home was deemed a total loss.

The homeowner, 48-year-old Merle Miller, was not hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

