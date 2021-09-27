Fire Destroys Camper, Damages North St. Cloud Garage

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- An early morning fire Monday morning caused damage to a camper, garage, and power pole in north St. Cloud.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of 16th Avenue North at around 1:45 a.m. to find a small camper fully engulfed. The flames had spread to a nearby detached garage and power pole as well.

No one was hurt, but the damage is estimated at approximately $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

