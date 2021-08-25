SOLVE THE PUZZLES AND HAVE FUN

Are you looking for something super fun for you and your whole family to do before the snow flies? I might have the perfect event. An event where you can have a blast while helping fund support for mental health initiatives in central Minnesota.

The United Way is inviting you to participate in The Amazing-Est Race, which will be taking place on Saturday, August 28th from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm. Teams will be racing to earn the most points by solving clues and completing challenges before the two hour time limit is up.

WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES?

There are lots of fun tasks that you'll be requested to take part in. You will be looking for hidden gems, you'll be solving clues to locate specific locations, and many of the clues that you'll find will include stops at local businesses. Every challenge will be worth a different point value, so teams will need to set their strategies' to figure out how to earn the most points.

It's an event that will challenge you and your team to be creative. It will test your knowledge of St. Cloud, and you'll be racing your way to first place.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

Your team can be made up of anyone at any age. If you are super competitive, you may want to leave the little ones at home, and race with children that are a bit older who can use their school knowledge to help you get through the challenges.

The first place team will receive $500, second place will receive $250 and the third place winners will get $100. How cool is that?!

REGISTER NOW

To register for this event, you are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible by going to The United Way's website, or by clicking HERE.

