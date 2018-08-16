Fifth Avenue Live Rocks Downtown St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds packed into 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud Thursday night to see the new concert series, Fifth Avenue Live.

Announced back in June, the concert costs $5 a person and takes up one block of 5th Avenue South from 1st Street to West St. Germain Street. The opening act for Thursday's show was Walter's Wheelhouse, followed by the band Radio Nation.

This was the kick-off for the series. The next shows will be during the Granite Games on Saturday, September 8th and during the St. Cloud State University Homecoming on Saturday, October 20th.