Feel Like You’ve Got The Minnesota Blahs? Here Is Some Helpful Information
We are in the heart of a Minnesota winter. Long, dark days, cold temperatures combined with the reduced time you can spend outside getting some fresh air and sunshine, all sort of hit in February. The holidays are over, and even Valentine's Day has passed. Perhaps you've got the winter blues?
WHAT IS S.A.D?
SAD or Seasonal Affective Disorder is a REAL thing. Many people think that if they feel down about themselves, it's normal. It can get very serious that people start thinking there is no reason to live; all because of this disorder. I wanted to share some important information with you to help you get through this dark time.
SYMPTOMS OF SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER
Symptoms include:
- Feeling sad or down most of the day, every day
- Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy
- Low energy
- Feeling sluggish
- Craving Carbs
- Overeating
- Gaining weight
- Having trouble concentrating
- Feeling hopeless, guilty, or worthless
- Having thoughts of not wanting to live
First of all, if you are feeling like harming yourself, there is a special phone number that you should keep handy. Put a sticky note on your Fridge. The number is 988.
NEW DESIGNATED HOTLINE FOR CRISIS AND SUICIDE - CALL 988
988 has now been designated as the National Suicide & Crisis Prevention Hotline. Anyone can call this number to find the help they need to get through a crisis. If you are a Veteran, make sure that you tell them so, and they will send you to a specialist that can help you with your specific needs. Veterans can also text 838255 to speak to someone.