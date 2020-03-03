Feds Charge Over 400 For ‘Elder Fraud’, Launch Hotline

UNDATED -- The Federal Justice Department announced the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history on Tuesday. This year, prosecutors charged more than 400 defendants nationwide, surpassing the 260 defendants charged in cases as part of last year’s sweep.

In each case, offenders allegedly engaged in financial schemes that targeted or largely affected seniors. In total, the charged elder fraud schemes caused alleged losses of over a billion dollars.

Attorney General William Barr also announced the launch of a National Elder Fraud Hotline, which will provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline will be staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers.

The Hotline’s toll free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



