Fare-For-All Pop Up Grocery Coming To St. Joseph On Monday
DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!
Save a few trips to the grocery store and save up to 40% on high-quality food for your family and friends.
Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.
October Menu includes:
MINI MEAT PACK C $11
- Smoked Turkey Sausages - 2.44 lbs
- Applewood BBQ Chicken Bites - 1.5 lbs
- Pollock Fillets - 1lb
- Turkey Breakfast Links - 8 oz
MEGA MEAT PACK W $25
- Salmon Burgers - 1 lb
- Meatloaf - 2.5 lbs
- Chicken Nuggets - 1.5 lbs
- Taco Grind - 1 lb
- Bacon - 1 lb
- Pork Breakfast Sausage - 1 lb
PRODUCE PACK $10
- LOCAL Red Potatoes - 3 lb
- Yellow Onions - 2 lb
- Gala Apples - 4 ct
- Navel Oranges - 4 ct
- Lemons - 2 ct
- LOCAL Celery - 1 lb
- Carrots - 1 lb
HOT BUYS
- Pork Breakfast Sausage- 1lb
$3.75
LOCATION IN ST. JOE
Fare For All is heading to St. Joseph on Monday, October 16th from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:
Resurrection Lutheran Church
610 County Road 2
St. Joseph, MN 56374
HOW IT WORKS
It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Joseph, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.
