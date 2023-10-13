Fare-For-All Pop Up Grocery Coming To St. Joseph On Monday

DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!

Save a few trips to the grocery store and save up to 40% on high-quality food for your family and friends.

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

October Menu includes:

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

Smoked Turkey Sausages - 2.44 lbs Applewood BBQ Chicken Bites - 1.5 lbs Pollock Fillets - 1lb Turkey Breakfast Links - 8 oz



MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

Salmon Burgers - 1 lb Meatloaf - 2.5 lbs Chicken Nuggets - 1.5 lbs Taco Grind - 1 lb Bacon - 1 lb Pork Breakfast Sausage - 1 lb



PRODUCE PACK $10

LOCAL Red Potatoes - 3 lb Yellow Onions - 2 lb Gala Apples - 4 ct Navel Oranges - 4 ct Lemons - 2 ct LOCAL Celery - 1 lb Carrots - 1 lb



HOT BUYS

Pork Breakfast Sausage- 1lb

$3.75

LOCATION IN ST. JOE

Fare For All is heading to St. Joseph on Monday, October 16th from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Resurrection Lutheran Church

610 County Road 2

St. Joseph, MN 56374

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Joseph, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

