Fans Encouraged, But Not Required to Wear A Mask at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are updating their face covering policies at Target Field.

Get our free mobile app

Effective immediately, all fans are strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask while in the ballpark's outdoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

Team officials says per current city of Minneapolis ordinances, masks will remain mandated for guests ages two and older while in Target Field's indoor dining, bar and retail spaces.

The Minnesota Twins will continue to maintain measures to provide a safe and enjoyable fan experience at Target Field.