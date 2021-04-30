Family Pfizer Night in Foley May 5th

A NEW TWIST ON FAMILY FUN NIGHT

You can make getting your Covid-19 vaccinations a family affair if you live in and around Foley.

On Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 from 3 to 6 pm, you and your family members that are 16 years of age or older, can head on over to the Gustavus Adolphus Church at 620 Broadway Avenue in Foley for the Pfizer vaccine.

FREE VACCINES

The vaccines are FREE, and you won't be billed for anything; but, you must register for your appointment. This is a two dose vaccine, so you must be available both May 5th and then again on May 26th for your second dose of the vaccine.

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED TO ATTEND

To get registered for this event, go to www.co.benton.mn.us. If anyone in your family is under the age of 18, they must have a consent signed by a parent or legal guardian when you are scheduling their appointment. Also, it's not required but recommended that those under 18 be accompanied by the parent or legal guardian. If however, the child does not have the parent/guardian with them, there will be public health staff on hand to call the parents and legal guardians to confirm consent before the vaccine is given.

BRING YOUR ID

Something else to keep in mind; if you or anyone in your family has already had one dose in the past 14 days, then you will be unable to get the COVID vaccination. You need to abstain from getting other vaccinations between the time of your 1st does and for 14 days past your 2nd dose of the vaccine.

You are asked to arrive on time and bring your photo I.D. Also, it's a good idea to eat before you come. The appointment should take about 30 minutes, which includes a wait time of 15 minutes after being vaccinated to wait and make sure you don't have any adverse reactions from the shot. This is all for your safety.

The second appointment will be at the same location.