Family Friendly Fall Festival in Waite Park this October

Back Shed Brewing just opened a few weeks ago in Waite Park. People have been raving about the beer selection, and they keep adding more. There will be another one coming soon too.

October 2nd there will be a Fall Festival at Back Shed Brewing. This is a family friendly event including face painting, balloon animals, clowns (not the scary kind), a free kids craft from Crafts Direct, which is right next to Back Shed Brewing. And also some great craft vendors available for everyone to shop.

Oh, and speaking of the beer, there will be a new beer release that day. It will be a special Fall release... fall flavor? We will have to wait and see. But if you haven't been out to Back Shed Brewing yet, get out there. They are adding more beer choices each week, so there is probably something that you would enjoy, if you enjoy craft beers.

The event is going on Saturday, October 2nd from 10am-3pm. No need to worry about where to get some snacks throughout the afternoon either. There will be some food trucks on site including Cookie Dough Bliss...edible cookie dough, sign me up! Also Hopper's Mini Donuts, and Wild Willie's Food Truck. Whether it's just a light snack, or more of a lunch feel, Fall Festival has you covered.

So, make plans to check out Fall Festival in October. Beer, crafts, kids stuff, beer... oh, I already mentioned that one, that's right. Well, make plans!

