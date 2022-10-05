Fall Maintenance Expo Brings Thousands to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Public Works employees from all over the state are in St. Cloud this week.

The Fall Maintenance Expo is an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.

Organizer Kaitlyn Heid says the expo is an annual showcase for suppliers.

This would be our 27th year running. We showcase indoor and outdoor vendors, and it gives a place for the city, counties, state, and township employees to come, get continuing education, and walk around and enjoy the show.

Skid-Vac unveiled it's new skidsteer-mounted vac at the Public Works Expo. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Skid-Vac unveiled its new skid steer-mounted vac at the Public Works Expo. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Heid estimates that 1600 attendees per day will attend the two-day show at the Public Works Building in St. Cloud.

Dozens of vendors attend to show the latest technology, with an eye toward fall and winter projects. Tyler Tysver is with Fergus Falls-based Mr. Sign, a sign manufacturer.

We look forward to bringing our products and showing counties and different municipalities what we have available (in) traffic control. We would have to be on the road for several months to talk to as many people as I can talk to in a couple of days at the show here.

(l to r): Tyler Tysver and Chris Weibe. Photo by jeff McMahon, WJON (l to r): Tyler Tysver and Chris Weibe. Photo by jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

The Fall Maintenance Expo runs through this afternoon at the Public Works Building in St. Cloud.